Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

