Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for about 3.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,147. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

