Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. 8,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

