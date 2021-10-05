Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,602. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

