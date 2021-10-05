Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.03 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

