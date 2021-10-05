Boston Partners Has $205.13 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,564 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $205,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

