iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,497,185 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 377,525 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

