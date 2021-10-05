Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.90. 8,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,718,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.