iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

