SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 144,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

