Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 1,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $617.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

