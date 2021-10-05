iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,404 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $23.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

