Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down to $98.16

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.16, but opened at $94.97. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $95.36, with a volume of 645 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

