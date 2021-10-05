AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DWAW stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

