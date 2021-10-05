DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DHCA stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,880,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

