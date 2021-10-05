Deeper Network Trading Up 13.3% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $97.42 million and $4.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

