Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.38). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 4,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,493. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.