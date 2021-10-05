$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $190.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $187.66 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $140.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 165.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,608. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

