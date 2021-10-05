Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,364. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

