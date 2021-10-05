EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.33% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and have sold 169,651 shares worth $5,745,127. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

