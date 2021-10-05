EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 161,793 INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 161,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in INmune Bio by 128.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 241.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,677 shares of company stock worth $1,500,339. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INMB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,748. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INMB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

