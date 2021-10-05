Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NuCana by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,298. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

