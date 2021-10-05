Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

