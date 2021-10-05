CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Reaches $181.71 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $181.71 million and $52,034.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $4.54 or 0.00009090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,275 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

