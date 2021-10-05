EAM Investors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.24% of NeoGames worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,581. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $810.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

