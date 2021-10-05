EAM Investors LLC Grows Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Heska makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.51. Heska Co. has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

