Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,930.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.34. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,910. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

