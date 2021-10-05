Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,086,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CareDx by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $2,134,246 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. 11,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,009. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

