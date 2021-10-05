Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,178. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.