Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 2.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 833,291 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

