Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,767. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.