Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,262 shares of company stock valued at $78,329,417. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET stock traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $355.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

