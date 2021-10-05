TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 122.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

