Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $147.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

