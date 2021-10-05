Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 257,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

