Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 795,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

