Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 376.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.