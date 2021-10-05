Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,156 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,755. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

