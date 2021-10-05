35,123 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $3,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,791.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.