59,792 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,792 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

