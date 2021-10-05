United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.22.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,899 shares of company stock worth $1,528,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.