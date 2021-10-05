United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,899 shares of company stock worth $1,528,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.