Polychain Monsters Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and $1.80 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.20 or 0.00024477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,116.87 or 0.08262246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00259864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

