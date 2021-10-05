Tether 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.53 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Tether has a market cap of $68.05 billion and $77.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.92 or 0.00666141 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,024,069,675 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

