Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

