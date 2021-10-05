$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. 11,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

