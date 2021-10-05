NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.