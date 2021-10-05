Nellore Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 19.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

