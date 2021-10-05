Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 942,664 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942,664 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $83,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. 3,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.