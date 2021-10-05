Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS UEHPF remained flat at $$32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

