H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 107,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,827. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

